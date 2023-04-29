Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (NASDAQ:BWMX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of 12.91.

The projected annual revenue for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 13,649MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 4,560K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,210K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 10.74% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 44K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

