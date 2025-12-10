Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 81.98% from its latest reported closing price of $11.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 802MM, an increase of 34.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.14%, an increase of 105.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 6,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 6,054K shares representing 56.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 21K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 9K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

