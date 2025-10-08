Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research reiterated coverage of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.97% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 121.97% from its latest reported closing price of $9.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 802MM, an increase of 34.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.07%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 6,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 6,054K shares representing 55.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 21K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 11K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 9K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 22.00% over the last quarter.

