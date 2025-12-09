Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Vince Holding (VNCE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Small Cap Consumer Research maintained coverage of Vince Holding (NasdaqCM:VNCE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vince Holding is $4.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 35.47% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vince Holding is 317MM, an increase of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vince Holding. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNCE is 0.01%, an increase of 28.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.02% to 836K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FreeGulliver holds 160K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares , representing a decrease of 94.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 81K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 103.93% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 76K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 82.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 1,034.12% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNCE by 174.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.