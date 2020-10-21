Small Businesses Look to Transformative Technology For Near And Long-Term Recovery

By Marwan Forzley, CEO of B2B payments platform Veem

American small businesses have involuntarily subscribed to a real-time crash course in crisis management since the beginning of the year. Now, owners are looking for more support and stability as the U.S. economy wades into the fourth quarter of the year.



Following month-after-month pandemic-related challenges, America’s Main Street is hyper-focused on refining resilient operations and processes throughout the remainder of 2020 in preparation for the holiday season.

In Veem’s Q3 State of Small Business report, small businesses identified decreasing operational costs, protecting cash flow and applying for loans as their top three readiness actions for Q4. Concurrently, we have seen that digital adoption and innovation, whether in conferencing and communication, financial systems or ecommerce tools, are empowering businesses in distributed environments and are expected to continue to do so.

These processes and readiness plans, piloted throughout the second and third quarter, have already started to be put to the test as the retail, wholesale, and supply chain sectors place and move orders for the year’s busiest shopping season. This year, the holiday sales season will be like none other. The face of retail has changed drastically over the past ten months — from brick-and-mortar, to curbside commerce and digital dominating the retail industry. With ecommerce leading for the first time in history, the lessons learned in the months ahead will be used by owners to adapt their business in 2021.



Layered on top of the pandemic and pressure associated with end of year sales is the 2020 election. Small businesses are listening closely for policies and plans that will support their new strategies and long-term recovery.



Solidifying operations, economic stability and long-term recovery plans are top of mind for small business owners as we approach the election, holiday season, and end of 2020.

Commerce reimagined

There is no question that the way we conduct business — both domestically and internationally — has been permanently changed. Long after active COVID-19 cases are suppressed, we can comfortably expect remote labor markets, digital innovation and an emphasis on solid supply chain strategy to stay.

These patterns and trends combined with the power of cloud-based and digital business tools are influencing the way we reimagine commerce.



In the same Veem report, respondents identified investing in new technology and pivoting their supply chain as their top actions to offset disruptions going into Q4. Whether it’s shifting to a distributed work environment or building a diversified customer base, owners have had to make strategic changes to survive — and accessible, integrated, and easy to use technology stacks have acted as a guiding light for businesses.



Even prior to the pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported 80% of small enterprises used at least one major digital platform to show products and services, 79% used digital tools to communicate with customers and suppliers, and 75% used tech platforms for sales. Now, business apps have expanded beyond their original use to further reduce friction for small business owners as they upend legacy strategies in favor for online-first tools and processes.



Technology is now critical to business-to-business interactions and back-office use cases. Platforms and stacks like Veem for payments, Zoom for meetings, Quickbooks for accounting and Gusto for human resources and payroll have enabled teams to work efficiently, prioritize, and make decisions across all parts of their business, even when they’re apart. The power and influence of these tools has allowed companies to spread out further, breaking down geographic borders in a time when actual travel is extremely restricted.

Stability in the path to recovery

Beyond transformative technology, small businesses are relying on support from the public sector to provide more stability to their day-to-day operations.



In the State of Small Business report, 41% of small business owners shared that they had applied for a Paycheck Protection Program to keep their doors open earlier in the year.



Despite the clear need for assistance, small business owners remain hopeful. 53% expect to see increased economic activity in 2021. That said, a subset of respondents report that the economy’s performance all depends on the results of the U.S. presidential election.



In the lead up to the election and beyond, small businesses are looking to their governments to protect their interests. This includes less tariffs, more global partnerships, and a domestic economy that is retrofitted to stay open.



Due to the escalating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business community, small business owners are divided when it comes to their general confidence in the U.S. economy. In the report, exactly 50% of respondents communicated a level of uncertainty in the 2021 economy, while the other 50% felt confident. These figures capture the overall impact of the pandemic and the sentiment felt by the business community, “We’re in survival mode, but we’re optimistic.”



Leaning in to change

Small business owners are no stranger to adapting to their environments. And as 2021 looms, it is critical that they command the levers they are able to control. Early adopters of digital business tools won the beginning of the pandemic because they were equipped to seamlessly transition to new and uncertain restrictions imposed on their company. Fortunately, there is still time and room for those learning new processes as the business and sales environment continues to evolve.

But it won’t last forever. Simple, digital-first experiences that reduce friction for buyers and sellers is the path forward for both product and service driven industries.

