Small Businesses Hit Hard by Coronavirus Crisis, Survey Finds

America's small businesses are struggling to stay afloat during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a recent survey by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS).

The survey of more than 1,500 members of Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses program revealed that 51% of small-business owners said they could not weather more than three months of the current economic environment. Further, 96% said they have already been affected by COVID-19 and 75% have seen reduced sales.

Image Source: Getty Images

Among other findings, 53% said their employees don't have the opportunity to telecommute; just 13% are confident in their contingency plan to meet their business needs; 67% don't know how to access or apply for emergency funding; and 75% feel they have little or no voice in the policies that impact them.

The survey asked respondents what government support measures would help them the most. Roughly 83% said grants, while 77% called for payroll tax cuts. Further, 75% said reimbursement for paid sick leave, 74% said delayed of tax payments, 73% said delay of mortgage payments without penalty, while 70% said loans with lower interest rates. Finally, 70% seeks a government-backed quick loans and 62% call for enhanced employment insurance.

At present, approximately 16 states have issued stay-at-home mandates to their residents, affecting about 40% of the population. Most of these states have closed nonessential businesses. Due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures, Goldman Sachs Research forecasts a 6% drop in U.S. GDP this quarter and a whopping 24% drop in the second quarter -- which would be the worst since the Second World War.

For the year, Goldman Sachs Research sees a 3.8% contraction in U.S. GDP and a 1% decline in global GDP.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.