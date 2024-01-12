Small Business Owners Can Earn Up To $400 When Opening A New Chase Business Complete Checking Account

Chase is offering a bonus of up to $400 to small business owners who open a new account and complete qualifying activities. This account accepts credit card payments and has a waivable monthly fee.

How To Earn the Bonus

Open your new Chase Business Complete Checking account by visiting a branch or the Chase website and using your unique offer code. To get the offer code, navigate to the bonus page and click “Open an account,” then enter your email address in the required field. Chase will email a personal code to use when opening the account if you apply at a branch, or automatically apply your code if you apply online. This offer expires on .

After opening your account, complete the following steps to qualify for the up to $400 bonus:

Within 30 days, fund your account with at least $2,000 in new money. New money is defined as money that is new to Chase or its affiliates.

For 60 days after enrolling in the offer and opening your account, maintain a balance of at least $2,000.

Within 90 days of account opening, complete five qualifying transactions. Qualifying transactions include debit card purchases, QuickAccept payments, Chase QuickDeposit deposits, ACH credits, wire transfers and Chase Online Bill Pay transfers.

After completing all activities, Chase will deposit your bonus into your Business Complete Checking account within 15 days.

Each account is eligible for up to one bonus, and this offer is only available for new business checking accounts. Certain businesses and individuals do not qualify, including Chase employees, businesses with existing Chase business checking accounts, government entities, nonprofits, political accounts and business owners who have had a Chase account closed within 90 days of opening or a Chase account with a negative balance closed within three years.

Keep in mind that bonus cash must be reported as taxable income on Form 1099-INT.

About the Business Complete Checking Account

The account is made for small businesses. It integrates with Chase QuickAccept to take credit and debit card payments, and other features include unlimited debit and Chase ATM transactions, up to 20 teller and paper transactions and $5,000 in free cash deposits each statement cycle. Fees may apply after limits have been reached. This account charges a waivable monthly maintenance fee.

Account holders can access online and mobile banking, over 15,000 ATMs and more than 4,700 branches. This account also offers free associate debit and employee deposit cards upon request and fee waivers for business savings accounts.

How To Waive the Monthly Fee

There are a few ways to qualify for a monthly fee waiver for Business Complete Checking. To waive the monthly fee, you must meet one of the following conditions each month:

Maintain a $2,000 minimum daily balance.

Make $2,000 in net purchases using a Chase Ink Card.

Receive $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions.

You can also provide qualifying proof of military status or link and maintain a account to waive this fee.

Other Account Fees

Below are other fees associated with this account that you should be aware of.

Teller and paper checks over the limit: $0.40 each

Cash deposits over the limit: up to $2.50 per $1,000

Wire transfers: $15 to $40 each (depending on method)

Overdraft fee: $34 per transaction

Chase QuickAccept processing fees: 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction when using card reader 3.5% + $0.10 per transaction for manual entries or payment links



