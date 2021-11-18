Small Business Grants You Should Be Aware Of

One of the best things about a grant is that it is money you don’t have to pay back. Grants are attractive to business owners who don’t want to take out loans or borrow from their savings to expand their businesses. Some grants even help fund ideas rather than existing businesses. Competition for any small business grant can be fierce, so it’s essential to take time on your grant application.

What To Know Before You Apply

The grant application process can take some time, however, some things can help speed the process up. One of these is having a single document listing all of the common questions you might get on a grant application. Writing these answers out ahead of time can make applying for grants much easier because you can copy and paste your answers into the application. Include the following in your document:

Your capital plan. Whether you’re a startup or an established company, what other methods will you use to fund your business? Options include crowdfunding, angel rounds, loans, seed rounds, et al.

Whether you’re a startup or an established company, what other methods will you use to fund your business? Options include crowdfunding, angel rounds, loans, seed rounds, et al. Business model. What type of business are you? Examples include e-commerce, subscription model, SaaS and membership.

What type of business are you? Examples include e-commerce, subscription model, SaaS and membership. Revenue streams. Make a spreadsheet of your products, the cost of goods sold, retail price, the number you must sell to break even and your gross margin.

Make a spreadsheet of your products, the cost of goods sold, retail price, the number you must sell to break even and your gross margin. Business pitch. This is your 15-second elevator pitch. Consider the problems your company solves, who your audience is and how you will use the proceeds of your grant. Another critical component of your answer is how you, the business owner, are uniquely qualified to solve this problem for your customer.

This is your 15-second elevator pitch. Consider the problems your company solves, who your audience is and how you will use the proceeds of your grant. Another critical component of your answer is how you, the business owner, are uniquely qualified to solve this problem for your customer. Your small business brand. Include your social media accounts, logo and a video about your company. Your social media accounts should reflect your small business’s desired aesthetic.

Include your social media accounts, logo and a video about your company. Your social media accounts should reflect your small business’s desired aesthetic. Target audience. Who does your small business sell to? What does an ideal client look like?

Some grant applications can be quite lengthy and require a social media component to get the most votes on your campaign to earn the grant. If your small business doesn’t have a large following, you may lose out because a company with more followers received better engagement on its campaign. Thankfully, some grant committees recognize this disadvantage and often use the results of a social media competition to narrow down its finalists before the judges select a grant winner.

Some companies hire grant writers specifically to apply for grants. However, this is typically seen in the nonprofit or medium-to-large business sector. Don’t let this dissuade you—you’ll never get a grant if you don’t apply.

You should also keep track of each grant you apply for. Include the date you apply, the name of the grant, the award amount, the deadline and any other pertinent information. It’s important to understand that while grants are free money for your business, it does count as income. For this reason, it’s essential to plan to pay taxes on that additional income.

Where To Find Small Business Grants

Grants.gov

Available as both a website and an app, Grants.gov provides a convenient tool to search for all federally funded opportunities. One of its most valuable tools is the Grants Learning Center, which teaches you all of the policies, application processes and reporting you must know before applying for a grant.

SCORE.org

Backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Score.org provides experienced mentors for business owners. It has a learning library and small business resources designed to help you succeed as a small business owner. While you can use the search tool to locate grants, your assigned business mentor can provide valuable advice on your grant application and can also notify you about grants your business might be eligible for.

Small Business Development Centers (SBDC)

The U.S. Small Business Administration administers the SBDC. It gives up-to-date advice about how to manage a small business and can even help you apply for grants. It can also help you with problems like money, marketing, production, organization and engineering. Think of the SBDC as a private consultant without the expense.

Your Local Library

Most librarians need a master’s degree in library science, making them masters at conducting research. They can help you find and apply for grants, as well as connect you with your local Chamber of Commerce or Junior Chamber (JAYCEES). Many of these organizations can put you in touch with local grant opportunities.

Government Small Business Grants

U.S. Small Business Administration

Amount of Grant: Varies

Varies Deadline: Ongoing

The U.S. Small Business Administration has many different grants available. These include Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program, 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance Program, State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR), and Small Business Technology Transfer Program (STTR).

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Program

While not specifically a grant, the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business program awards 3% of government contracts to those participating in it. To be eligible, a business must be 51% owned by a service-disabled veteran. This veteran must also manage day-to-day operations and make long-term decisions about the business.

Private Small Business Grants

National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE) Growth Grants

Amount of Grant: $4,000

$4,000 Deadline: The end of each quarter

To be eligible for a Growth Grant, applicants must be members of the National Association for the Self-Employed. The grant committee looks for businesses with a business need, details about exactly how a company will use the funds and the likelihood the grant will satisfy that need. The committee also looks at the potential impact this grant will have on the business.

Nav’s Small Business Grant

Amount of Grant: Up to $10,000

Up to $10,000 Deadline: The end of each quarter

Nav’s Small Business Grant has a social component; applicants must post an in-feed video or post about your business, a challenge it has had in the past, what it still struggles with and how the grant will help with that challenge. Applicants must then share a unique voting link so followers can vote for your business. The top 200 businesses with the most votes will then be part of the final selection pool for judges to narrow down grant recipients.

SoGal Black Founder Startup Grant

Amount of Grant: Up to $10,000

Up to $10,000 Deadline: Ongoing

Black women or Black nonbinary entrepreneurs who plan to seek investor financing eventually can apply for the SoGal Black Founder Startup Grant. Your business must be scalable and offer a high-impact solution or idea. The grant committee looks for companies that are the next billion-dollar businesses.

Walmart Local Community Grants

Amount of Grant: Up to $5,000

Up to $5,000 Deadline: December 31

To be eligible for a Walmart Local Community Grant, an organization must be either a 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) or 501(c)(19). Organizations can submit up to 25 grant applications and receive up to that many grants in the calendar year. Management at the local Walmart makes the recommendations and decisions with a grant administrator.

Comcast RISE

Amount of Grant: $10,000

$10,000 Deadline: January 15

There are two different grants available with Comcast RISE; the Investment Fund and Marketing & Technology Services. Applicants can apply for one or both for the chance at $10,000 and business support. Support includes a technology makeover, advertising and marketing consultations and a 30-second TV commercial with 90 days of ad placement.

Amber Grant Foundation

Amount of Grant: Up to $25,000

Up to $25,000 Deadline: Last day of each month

The Amber Grant Foundation gives a monthly grant of $10,000, and there’s an annual grant of $25,000. This is one of the most straightforward grant applications with no complicated forms or social media competitions. Instead, tell the foundation about yourself and your business dream to apply.

GoFundMe Small Business Relief Fund

Amount of Grant: $500

$500 Deadline: Ongoing, until funds are depleted

If COVID-19 has negatively impacted your business, you can start a GoFundMe campaign. Raise $500, and your business may be eligible for its Small Business Relief Fund. Grant recipients must be small businesses that are independently owned and operated. If you already have a campaign, you can still apply for the grant by filling out a form and adding #SmallBusinessRelief to your current campaign.

IFundWomen Universal Grant Application

Amount of Grant: Varies

Varies Deadline: Ongoing

Complete IFundWomen’s Universal Grant Application and when there’s a grant that fits your business, it will notify you to apply for a specific grant. Examples of grants available include Comcast RISE and IFundWomen First Women Grant Program.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can a small business find grants?

Small business grants can come from the government, private organizations and state departments. One of the best ways to learn about different grant opportunities is to connect with the U.S. Small Business Administration through a local Small Business Development Center.

Does a small business grant have to be paid back?

A grant is free money that does not have to be paid back. However, it does count as income, so it’s essential to plan for the additional tax burden of increased income come tax time.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.