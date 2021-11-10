Small box turns waste into treasure for Ivory Coast farmers

By then, the team had already sold 50 composters to Ivorian cocoa, palm oil and mango farms. The boxes cost $700 to produce, according to the academy.

The team also produces biodigesters - similar metal box-like contraptions that can fuel two hours of cooking on the gas generated from 5 kg (11 lb) of waste per day, while producing litres of liquid compost.

This kind of gas production could be a sustainable alternative source of cleaner energy in rural areas in West Africa, according to a 2018 report by the European Commission. Every cubic metre of biogas, a mixture primarily of methane and carbon dioxide, is estimated to replace the equivalent of 5 kg of wood or 3 kg of coal, it said.

"Instead of throwing our waste on the streets, we collect it," said farmer Ahouri. "We are protecting the environment because instead of leaving it there, we use it."

