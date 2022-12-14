Small boat sinks off English coast, fatalities reported - BBC

December 14, 2022 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Kate Holton and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

Adds details on fatalities

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A small boat carrying migrants off the south east coast of England has sunk, killing some of those on board, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Defence confirmed an incident was ongoing but declined to give any further details.

The Coastguard agency said it was coordinating the response to "an incident involving a small boat off Kent". It was working with the Navy, Border Force officials and local police. Four lifeboats had been dispatched to the area, it said.

"The incident is ongoing and we have no further information," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Farouq Suleiman; editing by Elizabeth Piper and William James)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.