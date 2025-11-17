SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) Price Target Increased by 33.45% to 25.94

The average one-year price target for SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK:SMTGF) has been revised to $25.94 / share. This is an increase of 33.45% from the prior estimate of $19.44 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.18 to a high of $48.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.05% from the latest reported closing price of $54.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMA Solar Technology. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTGF is 0.15%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 1,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 379K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing a decrease of 80.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTGF by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTGF by 10.96% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTGF by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing a decrease of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTGF by 24.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTGF by 26.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

