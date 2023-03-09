Markets

SMA Solar Technology Reports Net Income In FY22; Sales Up 8.4%

March 09, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported fiscal 2022 net income of 55.8 million euros compared to a loss of 23.2 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.61 euros compared to a loss of 0.67 euros. EBITDA increased significantly to 70.0 million euros from 8.5 million euros. SMA group sales rose by 8.4% year on year to 1.07 billion euros.

The group increased its order backlog to 2.08 billion euros as of December 31, 2022, compared to 886.6 million euros at the end of the previous year.

The Managing Board is anticipating sales of 1.35 billion to 1.50 billion euros, and EBITDA between 100 million and 140 million euros in 2023.

