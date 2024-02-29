SMA Solar Technology Preliminary FY23 Net Income Rises; Sales Up 78.6%

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2023 net income rose to 225.7 million euros from 55.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 6.50 euros from 1.61 euros. EBITDA increased sharply to 311.0 million euros from 70.0 million euros.

Fiscal 2023 sales rose 78.6% year on year to 1.90 billion euros from 1.07 billion euros, previous year.

The Managing Board expects the SMA Group to generate sales of between 1.95 billion euros and 2.22 billion euros, and EBITDA of between 220 million euros and 290 million euros in the current fiscal 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.