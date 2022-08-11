SMA Solar Technology Posts Loss In H1; Backs FY View

(RTTNews) - Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, on Thursday posted a loss for the first half, with a downslide in sales, reflecting continued supply difficulties for electronic components.

The Group reported a net loss of 10.6 million euros for the half year, compared to a net profit of 13.3 million euros last year, and loss per share was 0.31 euros versus profit per share of 0.38 euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the period fell to 16 million euros from last year's 38 million euros.

The Group's sales for the first half declined to 472 million euros from 488 million euros last year. While sales were lower in the Home Solutions segment, sales in the Commercial & Industrial Solutions and Large-Scale Project Solutions segments remained at the level of the previous year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2022, the Group said it is confirming its sales and earnings guidance. It continues to expect EBITDA in the range of 10 million - 60 million euros, on sales of 900 million - 1.05 billion euros.

