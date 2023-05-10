SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92) Price Target Increased by 7.48% to 97.75

The average one-year price target for SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92) has been revised to 97.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.48% from the prior estimate of 90.95 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.83 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.35% from the latest reported closing price of 105.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMA Solar Technology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S92 is 0.56%, an increase of 127.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 1,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 561K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 11.81% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 293K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 58.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 48.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 36.68% over the last quarter.

