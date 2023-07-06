SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 115.94

The average one-year price target for SMA Solar Technology (FWB:S92) has been revised to 115.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 110.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from the latest reported closing price of 109.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMA Solar Technology. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 35.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S92 is 0.55%, an increase of 63.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.92% to 1,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 561K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 32.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 11.81% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 15.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S92 by 38.67% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.