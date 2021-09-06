Markets

SMA Solar Technology Cuts FY Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) cut its EBITDA and sales forecast for 2021, due to the ongoing supply bottlenecks for electronic components.

The company still expects sales in the second half of the year to be higher than in the first half. However, according to the Executive Board, these will remain below the most recently forecast level.

The shortage of electronic components currently affecting the entire electronics industry has, contrary to expectations, also worsened significantly for SMA in the short term due to the latest cancellations of firmly committed delivery quantities. In addition, customer projects have been postponed to the following year, SMA said in a statement.

SMA now expects sales for fiscal 2021 to be in the range of 980 million euros to 1.03 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.075 billion euros to 1.175 billion euros.

The company now projects annual EBITDA to be in the range of 50 million euros to 65 million euros compared to the prior estimation of 75 million euros to 95 million euros.

According to the Managing Board, the very good medium-term business prospects for SMA have not changed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular