Sma Solar Technology - ADR (SMTGY) Price Target Increased by 164.42% to 50.78

The average one-year price target for Sma Solar Technology - ADR (OTC:SMTGY) has been revised to 50.78 / share. This is an increase of 164.42% from the prior estimate of 19.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.67 to a high of 79.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 716.38% from the latest reported closing price of 6.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sma Solar Technology - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTGY is 0.40%, a decrease of 68.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 443.23% to 132K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 97K shares.

New Germany Fund holds 16K shares.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 8K shares.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 5K shares.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 3K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.