SMA Solar Tech Earnings, Sales Slip In Q1

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG ( S92.DE), a Germany-based specialist in photovoltaic system technology, on Thursday announced a dip in net income for the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income dropped to 5.5 million euros from 28.5 million euros in the previous year. While earnings per share were 0.16 euro versus 0.82 euro in the prior year.

The company said last year, earnings were influenced by the sale of shares in elexon GmbH of 19.1 million euros.

Operating income for the quarter also fell to 11.40 million euros from 38.24 million euros last year.

EBITDA also declined 50.7% to 24.6 million euros from 49.9 million euros in the previous year's quarter.

Sales declined 9.4% to 327.7 million euros from 361.8 million euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead to full-year 2025, the company expects sales to range between 1500 million euros to 1600 million euros.

EBITDA is expected in the range of 70 million euros to 110 million euros. While EBIT is expected to range from 0 to 50 million euros.

On Wednesday, SMA Solar closed trading at EUR 16.56, 1.41% higher on the XETRA.

