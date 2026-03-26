SMA Solar Reports Wider Net Loss In FY25 Amid Slight Revenue Decline; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German specialist in photovoltaic system technology, reported Thursday wider net loss in fiscal 2025 amid slightly lower revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

The company noted that the business development in 2025 was defined by challenging market environment and one-time items from the restructuring and transformation program.

In the full year 2025, SMA Solar recorded a net loss of 181.1 million euros, compared to a net loss of 117.7 million euros in the previous year. Loss per share was 5.22 euros, compared to loss of 3.39 euros a year ago.

The Group's earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was negative 188.2 million euros, compared to negative 93.1 million euros in the prior year. The EBIT margin was negative 12.4 percent, compared to negative 6.1 percent last year. Operating EBIT before one-time items reached 54.3 million euros, down from 96.9 million euros in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA was negative 65.4 million euros, significantly wider than last year's loss of 16.0 million euros. The EBITDA margin was negative 4.3 percent, compared to negative 1.0 percent a year ago.

Operating EBITDA before one-time items amounted to 106.6 million euros, compared to 147.5 million euros last year.

At 8.1 percent, the gross margin was significantly below the previous year's level of 16.5 percent, due in particular to a decline in profitability in the Home & Business Solutions division as well as to various one-time items.

In the 2025 fiscal year, group revenue fell slightly by 0.9 percent to 1.516 billion euros from 1.530 billion euros in 2024.

The order backlog at the end of 2025 was nearly in line with the previous year at 1.352 billion euros, compared to 1.356 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead, for the 2026 fiscal year, the company continues to expect sales between 1.475 billion euros and 1.675 billion euros and EBITDA between 50 million euros and 180 million euros.

The Large Scale & Project Solutions division is expected to see slightly higher sales, but EBIT will be down year-on-year due to higher costs associated with the expansion of the service organization and exchange rate effects.

The Managing Board is once again expecting negative EBIT in the Home & Business Solutions division.

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