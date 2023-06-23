SMA Solar raises 2023 earnings forecast on faster supply improvement

Adds share move in paragraph 2

June 23 (Reuters) - The German provider of solar power solutions SMA Solar S92G.DE on Friday raised its 2023 outlook, citing faster material supply improvement and overall earnings improvement.

Following the announcement, SMA's shares surged and were trading 19% higher in late Frankfurt trade.

It now expects annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between 230-270 million euros ($250-293 million), 95 million euros higher than its earlier guidance.

The firm increased its sales outlook by 250 million euros, now seeing it between 1.7-1.85 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9191 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; Editing by Tom Sims and Louise Heavens)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.