Markets

SMA Solar Posts Loss In H1

August 07, 2025 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG posted a first half net loss of 42.4 million euros compared to net income of 44.1 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.22 euros compared to profit of 1.27 euros. Operating Group EBITDA was 55.1 million euros compared to 80.6 million euros, last year. Including one-time effects, EBITDA was 9.1 million euros. Consolidated sales were 684.9 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared to 759.3 million euros, previous year.

The company said, as previously announced, the Managing Board has narrowed the forecast range to sales and EBITDA in the lower third of 1.50 billion to 1.65 billion euros, and 70 million to 110 million euros respectively, and so expects sales of 1.50 billion to 1.55 billion euros, and EBITDA of 70 million to 80 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.