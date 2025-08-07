SMA Solar Posts Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG posted a first half net loss of 42.4 million euros compared to net income of 44.1 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.22 euros compared to profit of 1.27 euros. Operating Group EBITDA was 55.1 million euros compared to 80.6 million euros, last year. Including one-time effects, EBITDA was 9.1 million euros. Consolidated sales were 684.9 million euros in the first half of 2025 compared to 759.3 million euros, previous year.

The company said, as previously announced, the Managing Board has narrowed the forecast range to sales and EBITDA in the lower third of 1.50 billion to 1.65 billion euros, and 70 million to 110 million euros respectively, and so expects sales of 1.50 billion to 1.55 billion euros, and EBITDA of 70 million to 80 million euros.

