SM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.62, changing hands as low as $38.81 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.23 per share, with $54.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.13.

