SM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.13 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.38.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: IPOs
ETFs Holding UAM
Funds Holding TSYS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.