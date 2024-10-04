SM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.21, changing hands as high as $45.52 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.13 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.