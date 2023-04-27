SM Investments (SVTMF) Declares $7.50 Dividend

SM Investments said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $7.50 per share. Previously, the company paid $6.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Investments. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVTMF is 0.29%, an increase of 11.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.46% to 46,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 21,410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,326K shares, representing a decrease of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTMF by 15.37% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 3,886K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTMF by 2.41% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 2,832K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,281K shares, representing a decrease of 51.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTMF by 26.69% over the last quarter.

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTMF by 17.27% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 2,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTMF by 1.09% over the last quarter.

