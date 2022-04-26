SM Energy (SM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SM Energy Company SM is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the upstream firm’s adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents, owing to higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

SM Energy’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 153.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

SM Energy Company Price and EPS Surprise

SM Energy Company price-eps-surprise | SM Energy Company Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM Energy’s first-quarter earnings per share of $2.07 has witnessed six upward revisions and no downward movement in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a massive improvement from a loss of 5 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $704 million indicates a 58.6% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

In the March-end quarter of 2022, oil and natural gas prices were significantly higher than the year-ago quarter. SM Energy’s operations are likely to have been aided by the favorable commodity price scenario in the first quarter.

With the rapid economic recovery witnessed in the domestic market, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SM Energy’s first-quarter production is pegged at 152 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 112 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Higher commodity prices were favorable for the company’s exploration and production activities, which are expected to have aided its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SM Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: SM Energy’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $2.07 per share, the same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: SM Energy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few firms that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Devon Energy Corporation DVN has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and is a Zacks #1 Ranked player at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Devon Energy is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, suggesting a significant increase from the prior-year figure.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA has an Earnings ESP of +18.49% and is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

Murphy USA is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.65 per share, suggesting a massive improvement from the prior-year figure.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and it currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $3.16 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

