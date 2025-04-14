SM Energy (SM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, SM Energy (SM) reached $21.96, with a +1.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 27.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.68, marking a 19.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $834.34 million, showing a 49.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $3.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.26% and +28.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.49% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SM Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, SM Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

