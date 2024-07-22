SM Energy (SM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with SM Energy (SM) standing at $46.40, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.58%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 3.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.19% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $638.01 million, up 15.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.30 per share and a revenue of $2.86 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.94% and +20.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.14% higher. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.59 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

