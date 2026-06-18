SM Energy (SM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SM Energy (SM) closed at $27.14, marking a -3.38% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has dropped by 19.31% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.87, showcasing a 24.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.05 billion, indicating a 158.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.3 per share and revenue of $7.56 billion, which would represent changes of +34.69% and +139.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.44% higher. Right now, SM Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SM Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.26, so one might conclude that SM Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.