SM Energy (SM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $34.08, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 29.69% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

SM Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SM Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $772.99 million, up 37.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.02 per share and revenue of $3.12 billion, which would represent changes of +387.57% and +19.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.85% higher. SM Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SM Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.14.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

