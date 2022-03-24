SM Energy (SM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $39.81, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 15.95% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SM Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, up 3400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $640.76 million, up 44.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion, which would represent changes of +260.54% and -1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.22% higher. SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.77.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.