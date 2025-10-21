SM Energy (SM) Stock Moves -3.20%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SM Energy (SM) closed at $20.58, marking a -3.2% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 17.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SM Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $839.54 million, up 30.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.52 per share and a revenue of $3.32 billion, demonstrating changes of -18.82% and +23.3%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SM Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note SM Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.85. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.3.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.