SM Energy (SM) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SM Energy (SM) was down 1.44% at $24.68. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 5.08% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SM Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, down 32.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $777.04 million, up 22.46% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion, indicating changes of -16.62% and +20.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.28% increase. SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.42.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.