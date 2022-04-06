SM Energy (SM) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.55, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 2.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SM Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.82, up 3740% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $667.54 million, up 50.4% from the prior-year quarter.

SM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.90 per share and revenue of $2.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +327.03% and +6.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.4% higher. SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SM Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.