SM Energy (SM) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SM Energy (SM) closed at $35.02, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

SM Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4000%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $580.44 million, up 81.22% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.47% higher. SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.24, which means SM Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

