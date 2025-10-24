SM Energy (SM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SM Energy (SM) ended the recent trading session at $20.79, demonstrating a -3.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.15%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 21.2% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.25, showcasing a 22.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $839.54 million, indicating a 30.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.52 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.82% and +23.3%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.19% downward. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, SM Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.62.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

