SM Energy (SM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $25.88, moving -6.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.

The upcoming earnings release of SM Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, down 15.43% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $850.96 million, indicating a 32.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion, indicating changes of -14.41% and +23.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SM Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.74 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.2.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.