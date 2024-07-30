SM Energy (SM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $45.49, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 4.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 10.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $629.58 million, indicating a 14.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $2.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.37% and +19.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Right now, SM Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SM Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.22 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

