SM Energy (SM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

SM Energy (SM) ended the recent trading session at $39.16, demonstrating a +0.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

The independent oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.78, reflecting a 2.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $697.38 million, indicating an 8.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $2.84 billion, indicating changes of +28.52% and +19.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. SM Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SM Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.31.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

