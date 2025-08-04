SM Energy (SM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, SM Energy (SM) reported revenue of $792.94 million, up 25% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +21.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average daily production - Total : 209.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 203.92 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 209.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 203.92 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily production - Crude oil : 115.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.41 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 115.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.41 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily production - Natural gas : 398.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus 406.63 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average.

: 398.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus 406.63 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily production - NGLs : 26.9 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 26.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 26.9 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 26.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Average realized price - Crude oil - including the effect of net derivative settlements per bbl : $64.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.86.

: $64.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.86. Average realized price - Natural gas - including the effect of net derivative settlements per mcf : $2.67 compared to the $2.21 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.67 compared to the $2.21 average estimate based on two analysts. Production - Crude oil : 10.50 MBBL versus 10.00 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.50 MBBL versus 10.00 MBBL estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Crude oil : $653.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $622.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

: $653.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $622.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.7%. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- Natural gas : $77.99 million compared to the $109.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +72.6% year over year.

: $77.99 million compared to the $109.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +72.6% year over year. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue- NGL : $53.7 million compared to the $50.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $53.7 million compared to the $50.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue : $785.08 million compared to the $781.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.9% year over year.

: $785.08 million compared to the $781.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.9% year over year. Operating revenue- Other operating income: $7.87 million compared to the $3.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how SM Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of SM Energy have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

