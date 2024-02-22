SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

SM Energy Company SM reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.29 per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $608.7 million declined from $671.3 million in the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612 million.

Strong quarterly earnings resulted from higher oil equivalent production volumes and declining hydrocarbon production expenses.

Operational Performance:

Production

SM Energy’s fourth-quarter production totaled 153.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (almost 43% oil), up 7% from the year-ago level of 142.9 MBoe/d. The reported figure marginally outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 153 MBoe/d.

Oil production of SM Energy increased 6% year over year to 66 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 MBbls/d.

The company produced 364.1 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, up 4% year over year. Natural gas liquids contributed 26.7 MBbls/d to the total production volume, which jumped 18%.

Realized Prices

Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $42.99 compared with $50.92 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized oil price plunged 6% to $77.41 per barrel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 per barrel for oil price also reflects a year-over-year decline.

The average realized price of natural gas declined 45% year over year to $2.47 per thousand cubic feet, while that for natural gas liquids fell 16% to $21.92 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses of SM Energy increased 2% year over year to $5.31 per Boe. General and administrative expenses increased 4% to $2.60 per Boe from the prior year's $2.50. Transportation expenses slipped 27% to $2.08 per Boe.

Total hydrocarbon production expenses of SM Energy in the quarter were $137.3 million compared with the year-ago level of $150.7 million. Total exploration expenses were $15.8 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $10.8 million.

Capex

The capital expenditure of SM Energy in the December-end quarter was $222.7 million. It generated an adjusted free cash flow of $156 million in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2023, SM Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $616.2 million. It had a net debt of $969 million at the fourth-quarter end.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, SM Energy projects production of 13 MMBoe. Of the total production, oil will probably contribute 43-44%.

In 2024, the company anticipates net production volumes of 56-59 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), with oil comprising 44% of the total. This projection suggests a 3-4% year-over-year increase in production.

