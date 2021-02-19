SM Energy (SM) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Lower Production

SM Energy Company SM reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of 4 cents per share.

Quarterly revenues of $320 million decreased from $452 million in the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340 million.

The lower-than-expected results can be attributed to a decline in daily oil equivalent production volumes.

Operational Performance:

Total Production Falls

SM Energy’s fourth-quarter production totaled 122.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (51.4% oil), down 11.8% from the year-ago level of 138.8 MBoe/d.

Oil production decreased 6% year over year to 62.9 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The company produced 275.3 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, down 9.9% year over year. Natural gas liquids contributed 13.6 MBbls/d to total production volume, down 33.7% from the fourth-quarter 2019 level.

Realized Prices Decline

Excluding the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $28.42 compared with $35.17 in the year-ago quarter. Average realized price of natural gas increased 1.7% year over year to $2.46 per thousand cubic feet. Notably, average realized prices of oil decreased 27.7% to $40.54 per barrel and that of natural gas liquids increased 3.3% from the prior-year quarter to $18.43.

Operating Cost & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses decreased 12.2% year over year to $4.10 per Boe. In addition, transportation expenses fell to $2.89 per Boe from $3.46 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, general and administrative expenses decreased 39% to $1.78 per Boe from the prior-year level of $2.92.

Total exploration expenses were $11.3 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $17.6 million. Hydrocarbon production expenses for the quarter were recorded at $96 million compared with the year-ago level of $127.3 million. Notably, total operating expenses for the quarter decreased to $492.3 million from the year-ago period’s $540 million.

Capex

Capital expenditure for the fourth quarter was recorded at $128 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $235.1 million. This was due to lower drilling costs per lateral foot and the postponement of five well completions. Notably, it generated free cash flow of $67.4 million in the quarter versus the year-ago figure of $60.9 million.

Outlook

SM Energy's operating plan for 2021 is expected to generate free cash flow of $100 million, which will likely help lower its debt load.

The company has a strong hedging position, which enables it to navigate through the weak oil price environment.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space include Repsol SA REPYY, Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation PXD and Denbury Inc DEN , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Repsol’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to surge 35.2% year over year.

Pioneer’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 320% year over year.

Denbury’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to rise 142.6% year over year.

