SM Energy (SM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, SM Energy (SM) reported revenue of $844.54 million, up 50.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.97 million, representing a surprise of +2.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SM Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily production - Total : 197.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the five-analyst average estimate of 196.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 197.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the five-analyst average estimate of 196.49 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Average daily production - Crude oil : 103.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 102.64 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 103.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 102.64 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily production - Natural gas : 404.2 millions of cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of 397.64 millions of cubic feet.

: 404.2 millions of cubic feet versus the four-analyst average estimate of 397.64 millions of cubic feet. Average daily production - NGLs : 26.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.49 millions of barrels of oil.

: 26.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.49 millions of barrels of oil. Average realized price - Crude oil - including the effect of net derivative settlements per bbl : $70.87 versus $70.67 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $70.87 versus $70.67 estimated by two analysts on average. Average realized price - Natural gas - including the effect of net derivative settlements per mcf : $3.50 versus $3.06 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.50 versus $3.06 estimated by two analysts on average. Production - Crude oil : 9.3 MBBL compared to the 9.23 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.3 MBBL compared to the 9.23 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Production - Total : 17.8 MBOE versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7 MBOE.

: 17.8 MBOE versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7 MBOE. Production - NGLs : 2.4 MBBL compared to the 2.48 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.4 MBBL compared to the 2.48 MBBL average estimate based on two analysts. Average realized price - Natural gas - before the effect of derivative settlements : $3.30 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12.

: $3.30 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12. Operating revenue- Oil, gas, and NGL production revenue : $839.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $823.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $839.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $823.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Operating revenue- Other operating income: $4.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.62 million.

Shares of SM Energy have returned -25.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

