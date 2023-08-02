SM Energy (SM) Price Target Increased by 9.05% to 44.69

The average one-year price target for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been revised to 44.69 / share. This is an increase of 9.05% from the prior estimate of 40.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from the latest reported closing price of 36.29 / share.

SM Energy Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $36.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 29.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 126,286K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,957K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 22.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,782K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 24.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,191K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,964K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 11.88% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,766K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,806K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 8.87% over the last quarter.

SM Energy Background Information

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

