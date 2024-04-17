SM Energy (SM) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 54.22

The average one-year price target for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been revised to 54.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 51.08 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.81% from the latest reported closing price of 50.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is -5.23%, a decrease of 2,012.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 131,290K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,779K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 18.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,698K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,673K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,637K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares, representing an increase of 49.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 67.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,151K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 14.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,978K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

