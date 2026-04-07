SM Energy (SM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SM Energy (SM) was up +2.92% at $31.35. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The independent oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 17.06% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 40.34% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion, up 64.65% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.92 per share and a revenue of $6.99 billion, signifying shifts of +9.23% and +121.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 55.25% increase. As of now, SM Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, SM Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.47.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.