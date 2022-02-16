SM Energy (SM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SM Energy (SM) closed at $34.67, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 0.52% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SM Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, SM Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4000%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $631.54 million, up 97.18% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.94% higher. SM Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SM Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.9.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

