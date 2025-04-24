SM Energy (SM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

SM Energy (SM) ended the recent trading session at $23.17, demonstrating a +0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.74%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company have depreciated by 25.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 1, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.57, marking a 11.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $822.88 million, up 46.98% from the year-ago period.

SM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.74% and +25.29%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SM Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.63% lower. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, SM Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.65 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.