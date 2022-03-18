SM Energy (SM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SM Energy (SM) closed at $38.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 9.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SM Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $640.76 million, up 44.36% from the year-ago period.

SM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +260.54% and -1.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.87% higher. SM Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SM Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.44, so we one might conclude that SM Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

