SM Energy (SM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $40.30, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SM Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.08, up 4260% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $693.92 million, up 56.34% from the year-ago period.

SM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.98 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +385.41% and +12.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 34.63% higher within the past month. SM Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SM Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.75, so we one might conclude that SM Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.